Netflix has canceled three beloved shows after just one season – the detective show The Residence, the medical drama Pulse, and the comedy No Good Deed. Netflix often cancels shows if they fail to receive high standards of viewership. Mindhunter, The OA, and Sense8 were among some of the most popular shows that were dropped sooner than fans expected. Not just The Residence, Netflix has canceled two more beloved shows (Unsplash - representational image)

No Good Deed and Pulse were met with mixed reviews by critics. However, The Residence was quite well received, with an 85% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. The synopsis of the show reads, "132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world's most famous mansion."

Netflix’s synopsis of No Good Deed reads, “The sale of Paul and Lydia's picture-perfect LA home forces them to face painful family secrets — and hide them from prying eyes and cutthroat buyers.”

Netflix says of Pulse, “A group of ER residents navigate medical crises and personal drama amid a divisive allegation at their Miami hospital.”

When Uzo Aduba opened up about her love for Cordelia Cupp

Uzo Aduba, who stars in the show, has not spoken out about the cancellation yet even though she has been active on social media. Most recently, the actress shared her workout routine, saying in a post, "I learn so much from the fitness community I’m surrounded by and I’m SO lucky to go to a gym that pushes, supports, and listens to me. Keep going team, we got this."

Aduba previously spoke about her admiration for the character Cordelia Cupp. She told The Hollywood Reporter in the past, "When it came to this script, I was really interested in the pace. It just had a wonderful crispness and cadence to it.”

She added, "I think the very first thing as it relates to Cordelia that I was interested in was I could just very quickly hear her voice more than anything. I could hear how she processes information [and] thinks. I felt inspired by her voice, which to me felt very deliberate, very intentional."