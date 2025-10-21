NRI, 49, wants to return to India amid AI and ageism concerns, seeks advise as he reveals his savings; ‘I’m worried…’

Many NRIs have a lifelong aspiration of returning to their homeland after realizing their goals and amassing sizeable savings. After working in the IT sector in India and the US for the past 20 years, a 49-year-old software worker says he would like to return to India. But he's worried about several things. An NRI software worker plans to return to India but is anxious about ageism, visa challenges, and AI's influence on employment. (Representational image/Unsplash)

Despite his vast expertise and prosperous career, he is currently coping with obstacles like aging, visa problems, and artificial intelligence that several other people in the field face.

The professional recently shared on social media that he is becoming increasingly concerned about the difficulties he may encounter in the near future, especially as AI automation has a greater impact on the tech sector.

He expressed concerns about obstacles relating to visas and the widespread phenomenon of ageism in the workplace, where older employees are frequently passed over for younger, more technologically competent ones.

These considerations have made him question if he will have to retire earlier than he had intended.

What are his concerns?

“I’m worried that because of AI, visa issues, and ageism, I will be forced to retire in the near future. I’m reaching out for advice on whether I can survive after returning to India with my current savings,” the post stated. However, HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of the claim.

In the upcoming years, the NRI intends to return to India, but he is unsure if he will have enough money to support himself and his family, particularly given the expenses of renting a home there.

Here is an analysis of his savings to understand his circumstances: Indian Mutual Funds: Rs.1.6 Crore, US Mutual Funds: $430k 401k: $290k, US Stocks: $50k

The software worker is asking the community for input on whether his existing savings—which include both US and Indian investments—will be enough for his post-retirement existence in India.

In addition, he has admitted that he would have to rent a house when he returns, which will increase his financial insecurity.

NRI's post draws reactions

NRI's post sparked reactions from netizens, with one pointing out that there is ageism and AI. “Looks like you don’t have visa issues or you haven’t mentioned it. I personally believe US has lesser impact on ageism than India as there are laws against it (agreed it still happens) and unless you plan to retire in India opportunities here are probably better. Again time will tell,” one person commented.

Another highlighted that finding a job at 50 is the most difficult task in India as well as in the US. “Thanks for sharing your experience. Yes, long commute times and workplace politics are huge problems. Politics is there in the US as well, may be a bit less than in India. Sure, I will dm you, Thank you,” a third user stated.

Disclaimer: The story is based on a Reddit post and HT.com has not independently verified the claims made by the user.