US Government shutdown looms: Will flights, trains and visas be affected? All we know

The possibility of a US federal government shutdown starting October 1 has amplified the uncertainty among travellers across the country. Many are left confused about the availability of travel options if the shutdown comes into effect. The past shutdowns have had little to no effect on the modes of commute. This certainly does not mean that the travel industry would not face consequences. If Congress fails to pass a conciliatory budget by September 30 midnight, the US would be looking at a government shutdown.(Bloomberg)

The shutdown could begin at midnight. This would happen if there is a deadlock over healthcare and government spending. Democrats and Republicans in Congress remain at an impasse. There are risks of permanent layoffs for thousands of federal employees. If this impasse continues past the deadline, some parts of the government may face a partial shutdown.

Domestic and international travellers in the US have a lot of confusion about what would remain open and what could close following the lockdown. If you are unsure about whether to go ahead with your flight or train journey, here is everything you need to know.

US Federal Government Shutdown: Impact on flights, trains

According to CNN, flights will continue to operate. However, there could be pressure on the aviation sector. This is because most air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) staff would be asked to work without pay. A lot of them could also quit, leading to staff shortages. As seen in previous shutdowns, staff shortage has led to long security lines.

While there has been no confirmation on delays and cancellations yet, the staff shortage could create unfavorable situations.

On the other hand, the trains will remain unaffected if there is a government shutdown. The trains will continue to run as usual. Services will operate across the US. Delays or cancellations are not expected, reports CNN.

US Federal Government Shutdown: Visa appointments

There will be no impact on consular services during the shutdown. Hence, those who are planning to take a visa appointment or have one already scheduled can continue with their plans. The consular services, both in the US and abroad, will remain active.

Overall impact on the travel sector

A partial shutdown, if it happens, would hurt the US travel economy. According to the US Travel, the industry could lose an estimated $1 billion per week. All federal services considered "non-essential" would have to pause. National parks may close, disrupting travel plans for many, reports USA Today.

FAQs

1. Will flights be cancelled during the US government shutdown?

Flights will continue to operate, but staffing shortages may cause delays or cancellations.

2. Are trains like Amtrak affected by the shutdown?

No, Amtrak will continue to run normally. It operates as an independent agency, so its services won’t be disrupted by the shutdown.

3. Should I reschedule my visa appointment or international travel?

The State Department has confirmed that passport and visa services will continue during the shutdown, both in the US and abroad.