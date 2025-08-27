NYC braces for cooler days as fall nears, milder winter forecast ahead

September is days away, and New Yorkers will feel a shift in the air this week as summer winds down. August will close with cooler days and low humidity, giving the city a fall-like feel. Monday will be the warmest, with highs in the mid-80s, but the rest of the week will run five to ten degrees cooler, closer to September averages, as reported by The Mirror. Last year, the city saw more than 15 inches of snow, but this season snowfall and precipitation are expected to be below normal. (REUTERS)

Even though winter is months out, long-range forecasts are already looking ahead. The Old Farmer’s Almanac says this winter in New York will be milder and drier than usual.

Last year, the city saw more than 15 inches of snow, but this season snowfall and precipitation are expected to be below normal. Any snow will likely come around the holidays and later in the winter. "Fewer snow days could ease commutes, but not as we get ready to usher in 2026," the almanac said.

Temperatures predicted to be warmer

The snowiest stretches for New York are expected in late December, early January, and late February. Temperatures are also predicted to be warmer than average. Last year, the city hit a low of 10 degrees, but this year the coldest periods should come in mid-to-late December and in January.

The almanac calls the broader US outlook "mostly mild with pockets of wild." Most areas will see near-normal or slightly warmer weather, but some will still face harsher cold.

“Don’t lose track of your snow shovels and umbrellas,” said Old Farmer’s Almanac editor Carol Connare. “Most areas will experience near-normal to slightly milder temperatures, but from the Appalachians south through the Southeast and Florida, and westward across the Ohio Valley, we’re predicting a colder-than-normal winter.”

Several global weather factors are shaping the forecast: the peak of Solar Cycle 25, the fading of La Niña, the steady Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation (warm) and Pacific Decadal Oscillation (cool), and shifts in the Quasi-Biennial Oscillation. These can alter storm tracks and move the polar vortex, sending blasts of Arctic air into the US.