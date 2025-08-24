Search
Drone show over East River in NYC? Photos and videos surface

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Aug 24, 2025 07:23 am IST

An apparent drone show lit up the sky over the East River in New York City on Saturday night. Photos and videos of the display have surfaced.

An apparent drone show lit up the night sky over the East River in New York City on Saturday, catching residents and tourists by surprise. The unexpected aerial display drew attention from onlookers along the waterfront, with many sharing videos and photos on social media.

An apparent drone show lit up the sky over the East River in New York City.(UnSplash)
While the event was unannounced, several witnesses described it as “basketball-themed.” Some speculated that it may have been tied to a marketing campaign, possibly related to Air Jordan, the iconic brand linked to basketball legend Michael Jordan.

One person wrote, “Never seen a drone show before this is pretty sick. Just came here for dinner had no idea this would be going on. Looks like it’s for Air Jordan.”

Another wrote, “Drones flying over New York City.”

A third person commented, “There’s some kind of basketball themed drone show over the harbor in NYC right now.”

As of Sunday morning, no official statement has been released regarding the organizer or purpose behind the show.

Jurassic World drone show

In June, a Jurassic World: Rebirth drone show lit up the sky over New York City, amazing people nearby. The show took place above 30 Rockefeller Plaza and featured a flying dinosaur called the Quetzalcoatlus made from lights. It flapped its wings over the NBCUniversal building before changing into the famous T. rex skeleton logo from the movies. The classic Jurassic Park music by John Williams played during the show.

