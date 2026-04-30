A 13-year-old boy was hacked with a machete and brutally beaten with knives, wooden logs, and metal poles by a group of people, a video of which has surfaced on social media. The incident took place after a dispute that escalated into a robbery outside Rufus King Park in Jamaica, Queens, New York City, according to posts on X. NYC machete attack: 13-year-old boy hacked, beaten by group outside Rufus King Park in Jamaica, Queens (Pexel - representational image)

The victim, who has not been identified, was robbed of his backpack and shoes. He was rushed to Cohen Children’s Hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made yet. The NYPD is searching for the suspects.

Councilwoman Vickie Paladino addressed the incident in a social media post.

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“Brutal machete gang attack in Queens, in front of a court building,” Paladino wrote. “Progressives will look at this shrug. They don’t think any of these animals should be in jail, or deported. They have absolutely no problem with this kind of violence.”

She added, “But if you happen to encounter an armed mob like this yourself, they will gleefully lock you up forever if you try to defend yourself. This is what our system is breeding. It’s not going to stop until we stop it.”

Zohran Mamdani on crime in New York City New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has touted historic lows in crime, as of April 2026. His administration emphasizes a "safer, fairer city" through alternative public safety measures.

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In an April 2 address, Mamdani said, “In the first three months of the year, New York City has recorded the fewest murders and shooting incidents since we began tracking these numbers, decades ago. This quarter, we saw 54 murders across the five boroughs, a drop from the previous record low of 60, set in 2018. When you compare these figures to last year, which had already set historic lows for gun violence, murders fell by a significant 28 percent. Year-to-date, the murder rate is down by more than 57 percent in Brooklyn, [and] more than 44 percent in Manhattan, and there have been no murders on Staten Island in 2026. In fact, it has now been 178 days since the last murder on Staten Island, the second-longest period in recorded history.”

Mamdani shared more stats on crime in New York City, before adding, “As we work hand-in-hand to deliver a New York City that is safe and welcoming, we all have a role to play. Those of us in City Hall, those of us who walk the beat or work from One Police Plaza, every person who looks after their neighbors and their community. We're on the right track together, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to a city where every New Yorker is safe every day.”