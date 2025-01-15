NYC subway murder: Expert explains why no one helped as Debrina Kawam burned to death, ‘Each person assumes…’

America was shaken when an illegal Guatemalan immigrant set a sleeping straphanger on fire aboard a Brooklyn subway train in December 2024. 33-year-old Sebastian Zapeta-Calil set 57-year-old Debrina Kawam of New Jersey on fire as she slept. The suspect was later seen in a bone-chilling video sitting calmly on a bench and watching the victim burn. Expert explains why no one helped as Debrina Kawam (R) burned to death after being set on fire by Sebastian Zapeta-Calil (L) (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Passaic Valley Regional High School)

What was most shocking about the videos that surfaced was how unfazed bystanders appeared as the woman burned to death. No one rushed to help, with videos showing at least three people looking on. One of them was even seen filming the fire. An NYPD cop was also seen walking by, but it is unclear if he was part of the response group or whether other measures were already being undertaken to douse the fire.

In the aftermath of the incident, HindustanTimes.com spoke to Kent Bausman, Ph.D., a professor of sociology in the Online Sociology Program at Maryville University, about the bystander effect and why people refuse to intervene when violent crimes are committed before their eyes. Bausman is an expert who has insights on how several factors such as racial, ethnic, and generational differences affect the incidence of inequality and crime in communities. He has previously spoken on important topics including mass shootings, hot-spot policing, child abductions, and gang violence.

Talking about why people often refuse to intervene when crimes are committed in front of them, Bausman said the phenomenon often stems from what is known as the bystander effect, from a sociological perspective.

What is the bystander effect?

The bystander effect occurs when other people’s presence discourages an individual from intervening in an emergency situation. “In this scenario, each person assumes that someone else will act, ultimately nullifying one’s sense of obligation to intervene on behalf of a perceived crime victim,” Bausman said. “But sociology plays a role as well, when there is a societal emphasis on the norms of privacy, it results in attitudes about not "getting involved" in situations perceived as dangerous or ambiguous. Furthermore, in densely populated environments a culture of anonymity lessens one’s sense of felt obligation, adding to inhibition to intervene.”

Bausman noted that “the bystander effect was likely amplified by the urban context of the subway” in Kawam’s case. “Public transportation systems, particularly in large cities such as New York City, often represent spaces of anonymity and detachment. The density of New York City, coupled with the banality of the subway system creates an atmosphere of "civil inattention," where individuals tacitly agree not to involve themselves in others' affairs, you add to this the shock of the situation without the visible presence of the perpetrator serving as an immediate threat in the situation and this could paradoxically have contributed to the passivity witnessed. In the shock of the moment, in the early hours of the moment the urgency of the event might not have been fully registered by those witnessing it. Its possible in that situation many might have seen this as a horrific suicide attempt by self-immolation,” he explained.

The murder of Kitty Genovese and the bystander effect

Kawam’s murder reminds us of the brutal slaying of Kitty Genovese, an incident that is said to have inspired the study of the bystander effect. Genovese, 28, was returning home from work on March 13, 1964, when she was stalked, raped, and stabbed to death by Winston Moseley. The young bartender was killed outside the apartment building where she lived in the Kew Gardens neighborhood of Queens, New York.

It was reported that several people witnessed the attack, but no one called the police or intervened until the brutal assault was over. Genovese’s screams alerted residents, with some turning on their lights to investigate. Some saw the attack, some heard it, and some reportedly made attempts to yell out from their apartments. While the lights and voices initially scared Moseley off, he returned to continue to assault Genovese.

Kitty Genovese was killed outside the apartment building where she lived in the Kew Gardens neighborhood of Queens, New York (Wikimedia Commons, Mugshot created by the Queens, New York police department)

The nightmarish incident came to symbolise urban apathy in the US. Moseley died in prison in 2016, aged 81.

Bausman said there are notable similarities between the subway murder and Genovese’s killing “in that both cases highlight the diffusion of responsibility among bystanders.” “Both incidents unfolded in urban settings where the social fabric often prioritizes individualism over collective responsibility. However, it's important to note critical differences, technological advancements, such as smartphones and surveillance cameras, have changed how bystanders engage with such events today. In the subway case, individuals might have defaulted to recording the incident or notifying authorities rather than offering immediate physical assistance, as their felt sense of normative response,” he said.

Bausman added, “What is particularly distressing is reportage that some or one of the bystanders to this tragedy may have been a uniformed police officer. If a police officer was visibly present, this would add further understanding why civilians failed to act. They likely differed responsibility to the recognized authorities at the moment.”

How should you act when you witness a crime or an emergency situation?

Bausman laid out some steps people can follow when they witness an emergency situation. “While each situation requires contextual judgement, there are some general principles that bystanders can follow. First, assess the situation for safety, if direct intervention is unsafe, immediately notify authorities. If safe, individuals should consider stepping out of the "bystander role" by acting even if it is something as small as calling for help or alerting others. The American Psychological Association refers to this as adopting the role of an upstander, or a bystander who actively intervenes to prevent harm. Unlike the bystander effect, where individuals hesitate due to diffusion of responsibility or others’ inaction, upstander intervention involves decisive action,” he said.

“In emergencies, prioritise safety by calling a designated emergency assistance number, addressing the victim or perpetrator if safe, and mobilizing others to help. In densely populated areas, anonymity and the bystander effect can deter intervention so public campaigns and community training can normalize upstander behavior. Technology, like mobile apps, allows bystanders to report incidents or document events safely, without full confrontation. By promoting these actions, urban communities can counteract anonymity and encourage individuals to take responsibility, ensuring safety and accountability in crowded environments. Acting, even in small ways, reinforces social norms that prioritize respect and safety, discouraging the normalization of violence or discrimination. Becoming an upstander contributes to building a safer, more trusting society,” he added.

Zapeta-Calil, who was arrested following the slaying, is facing murder and arson charges. He admitted that he entered the country illegally.