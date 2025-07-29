NYC Manhattan shooting: What was found in suspect Shane D Tamura's vehicle?

At least four people have died after a mass shooting broke out in Midtown Manhattan, including an officer with the New York Police Department. The suspect was identified as Shane D Tamura, a Las Vegas native, who died during the shooting due to a self-inflicted wound. Speaking to reporters, NYPD police commissioner Jessica Tisch stated that the suspect's car was searched for any other weapons or possible explosives. (Getty Images via AFP)

Police officials were able to trace Tamura's vehicle outside the 345 Park Avenue, where the attack occurred. Speaking to reporters, NYPD police commissioner Jessica Tisch stated that the suspect's car was searched for any other weapons or possible explosives.

What we found in the suspect's car

As per NYPD Commissioner, police officers searched the gunman’s car and found a loaded revolver, a rifle case and ammunition and more.

“Inside of that vehicle, officers found a rifle case with rounds, a loaded revolver, ammunition and magazines, a backpack, and medication prescribed to Mr. Tamura,” she said, referring to the gunman.

She added that police also searched the car for explosives but did not find any.

4 killed in Manhattan shooting

A total of five people were shot by the gunman on Monday afternoon in Midtown Manhattan. As per the NYPD Police Commissioner, four people have died due to the mass shooting, including Didarul Islam, 36, a NYPD officer, who was an immigrant from Bangladesh.

One male and one female victim were brought to Bellevue Hospital and both died, Jessica Tisch told reporters, adding that the fourth victim, a female, was found dead on the 33rd floor of 345 Park Avenue. Only one person survived the shooting, but they are currently critical and undergoing treatment.

The NYPD commissioner added that at least four victims are being treated for minor injuries they received while trying to flee the scene.