NYC Marathon 2025: Yale graduate Ali Truwit to run two years after shark attack

Two years ago, Ali Truwit was in Turks and Caicos, celebrating her college graduation, when her life changed in seconds. The Yale swimmer was snorkeling with a friend when a shark attacked, biting off part of her left leg. Now two years later, she's running the TCS New York City Marathon, as reported by USA Today. NYC Marathon 2025: Two years after losing her leg in a shark attack, Ali Truwit is running and raising funds(Instagram/alitruwit)

The shark attack that changed everything for Ali Truwit

Everything was set for Truwit. She was 23, a Division I athlete with a job at McKinsey waiting for her. Ten days before the incident, she had crossed the finish line at the Copenhagen Marathon.

Truwit was with her friend and fellow Yale swimmer, Sophie Pilkinton, when the shark attacked. They swam nearly 75 yards to reach their boat, USA Today reported. She was fighting to stay conscious on a boat, bleeding heavily. Pilkinton tied a tourniquet, keeping her awake - the decision saved her life.

She was then airlifted to a Miami trauma center and underwent two surgeries, during which doctors amputated her left leg below the knee.

Ali Truwit’s road to recovery following the attack

Months later, she was still figuring out how to walk, how to swim, and how to live with a prosthetic. By mid-2024, she started training again - but slowly. At first on treadmills, then outdoors with a blade prosthetic - the curved carbon piece built for speed but hard to master. Running on uneven ground meant balancing every stride, stopping often, and even drying off the limb to prevent infection, as reported by USA Today.

Ali Truwit’s to run again at TCS New York City Marathon

That same year, she started Stronger Than You Think, a small nonprofit that gives prosthetic limbs to women and girls who can’t afford them. So far, 11 have been donated. The group also pushes water safety and the Paralympic sports movement.

Next up for Truwit, the TCS New York City Marathon on November 2. She will be joined by 11 of her family members and friends, including Yale teammate Sophie Pilkinton, who saved her life that day in the water, as per USA Today.

She’s also using the race to raise $100,000 for her foundation. After that, she says, she wants to aim for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.

FAQs

Who is Ali Truwit?

A 25-year-old Yale graduate and former swimmer who lost her leg in a shark attack in 2023.

When is she running the NYC Marathon?

She will compete in the TCS New York City Marathon on November 2, 2025.

What organization did she start?

Truwit founded Stronger Than You Think, which promotes water safety and prosthetic access for women and girls.

Is she aiming for future competitions?

Yes, she plans to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.