Who is Brian Tarrence? New York man goes missing while on vacation in Turks and Caicos with wife

A 51-year-old man disappeared while on vacation in Turks and Caicos with his wife. Brian Tarrence, a New York resident, was last seen leaving his rental on Providenciales’s Grace Bay on June 25. His wife was sleeping at the time he left. At around 3:30 am local time, he was seen walking towards the tourist-heavy downtown area, private investigator Carl DeFazio revealed to News 12 Westchester. The New Yorker has been missing for almost a week now. Brian Tarrence, a 51-year-old man from New York, went missing while on vacation in Turks and Caicos with his wife

Where is Brian Tarrence?

Tarrence moved from Monroe, New York, to Manhattan recently. He landed in Turks and Caicos on June 22 with his wife of one year. The couple planned to stay in the popular tourist destination until June 29. As per DeFazio, there was nothing out of the ordinary in the hours leading up to Tarrence’s disappearance. He still had his cell phone with him when he left his Airbnb.

“We have him on camera, and he walks into town, and then he basically disappears, and we haven’t heard from him since,” DeFazio, who has been a PI since the 1990s, told Fox News. The investigator has been hired by Tarrence’s family to handle his case.

DeFazio told the NYPost that the area where Brian Tarrence went missing is a “very safe” part of the town. Meanwhile, the reason for the New Yorker leaving his rental in the middle of the night while his wife slept has not been revealed.

DeFazio has been trying to get a record of Tarrence’s phone activity on the Turks and Caicos Islands, but the process is slow. The PI added that the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police are investigating the matter and have listed Tarrence as missing. Police are using drones to scan the area and checking CCTV footage in hopes of tracing Tarrence’s movements on the night of his disappearance, the PI said.

Brian Tarrance’s wife is still in Turks and Caicos to help the authorities with the investigation. The local police are asking anyone with information to contact 911 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477. Posters with his details and face have been put up around the island.

DeFazio said that he is not ruling out the possibility of foul play. He has asked the family to remain hopeful of finding an answer. “He’s a smart guy… We don’t know what’s in his mind or if he did this on his own or if somebody took him in,” the investigator added.

Crime rate in Turks and Caicos

In March, the US State Department issued a travel advisory for tourists visiting Turks and Caicos to exercise increased caution due to a rise in crime. The tourist spot has seen violent robberies increase by 143 per cent, as per InSight Crime. The homicide rate in the destination surged to 103.1 per cent with 48 murders. This was the highest recorded in Latin America and the Caribbean.

FAQs:

1. How did Brian Tarrence disappear?

He walked out of his Airbnb at 3:30 am on June 25. He was last seen walking towards the downtown area of Grace Bay, Providenciales.

2. Is the matter under investigation?

Yes, Turks and Caicos police are looking into the disappearance.

3. Is Turks and Caicos safe?

In March this year, the US State Department issued a travel advisory for people visiting Turks and Caicos. The department asked them to exercise increased caution in the area due to a rise in crime.