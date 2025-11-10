NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani slammed for charging for alcohol at victory party; ‘$13 for a Bud Light?’

Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral election, defeating former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. He made history as the first Muslim, South Asian person to win the NYC mayoral election. However, it was the victory celebrations, after, that has now drawn backlash. Zohran Mamdani made history as the first Muslim, South Asian person to win the NYC mayoral election.(Reuters)

Mamdani's victory party after winning the NYC mayoral election had a bar where people were charged for alcohol. A photo of the menu was shared by a Politico reporter on X. “We’re at the beautiful and newly refurbished Brooklyn Paramount for Zohran Mamdani’s election night party. Cash bar with the venue’s standard fare and high prices. Just journalists so far - doors open for supporters at 9 pm,” journalist Jeff Coltin wrote, sharing photos from inside the venue.

While the prices of all alcoholic drinks were not decipherable from the image shared, people were charged between $13 and $16 for beers. This has sparked immense backlash online.

Mamdani faces backlash for beer prices at celebration party

One person on X wrote “Mamdani was charging $13.00 for a glass of beer at his victory party. Can't wait to see his grocery prices…”.

Another added, “$13 for a Bud Light?! At Mamdani’s 'victory party' no less — where even his own campaign staff thought drinks would be free after all their 'hard work.' Nothing says ‘progressive leadership’ like charging your team for overpriced weak beer.” Notably, the menu does not show Bud Light. Pabst Blue Ribbon and a Stickett Inn cider were available for $13 as per the Politico reporter's photo.

Yet another person quipped, “No free beer? I thought Mamdani was for free everything.”

Notably, Mamdani's socialist political identity and many of his poll planks like free buses have not gone down well with many in the opposition camp. The mayor-elect was slammed for asking for donations for his transition committee a day after winning the elections. However, more recently, Mamdani was dealt a much more serious blow when party member and current Governor of New York Kathy Hochul seemingly shut down the idea of free buses in NYC – which was one of Mamdani's key poll promises.