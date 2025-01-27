NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for January 27, 2025

Looking for a word game that challenges your mind and keeps you hooked? Enter Connections by The New York Times! This isn’t your usual word game where you simply advance by creating words. Instead, Connections puts your skills to the test by asking you to group 16 words into categories based on hidden connections. With fresh puzzles daily and clever twists, it’s perfect for players at any level, keeping you thinking critically while having fun. Today’s challenge is as interesting as it gets. Are you ready to play? (New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Created by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu, Connections has quickly become a favorite among word game enthusiasts worldwide. Its simple yet clever concept invites players to uncover links between words across diverse categories, fostering a global community of puzzle lovers.

How to Play NYT Connections

The rules are simple: You’re given 16 words and must organize them into four groups, each representing a hidden theme—like literature, technology, or geography. Some connections might seem obvious, but others are subtle, making it a true test of your problem-solving skills. Analyze, think outside the box, and crack those categories to win!

NYT Connections Hints for January 26

Yellow: Bite-sized servings often served as appetizers

Green: Protective coverings found in nature

Blue: Appears in the name of a commonly used kitchen oil

Purple: Iconic horror film by Stanley Kubrick

'If you know what we are talking about, minimise this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Small Amount of Food to Try

Green: Protective Coverings in Nature

Blue: "Extra Virgin Olive Oil"

Purple: Seen in "The Shining"

NYT Connections Today: Answer for January 27

Small Amount of Food to Try: BITE, MOUTHFUL, SAMPLE, TASTE

Protective Coverings in Nature: BARK, SCALES, SHELL, SKIN

"Extra Virgin Olive Oil": EXTRA, OIL, OLIVE, VIRGIN

Seen in "The Shining": AXE, HEDGE MAZE, TWINS, TYPEWRITER