Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for January 27, 2025

ByAditi Srivastava
Jan 27, 2025 12:14 PM IST

Get hints and answers for New York Times's 'Connections' for today - January 27, 2025.

Looking for a word game that challenges your mind and keeps you hooked? Enter Connections by The New York Times! This isn’t your usual word game where you simply advance by creating words. Instead, Connections puts your skills to the test by asking you to group 16 words into categories based on hidden connections. With fresh puzzles daily and clever twists, it’s perfect for players at any level, keeping you thinking critically while having fun.

Today’s challenge is as interesting as it gets. Are you ready to play? (New York Times)
Today’s challenge is as interesting as it gets. Are you ready to play? (New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Created by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu, Connections has quickly become a favorite among word game enthusiasts worldwide. Its simple yet clever concept invites players to uncover links between words across diverse categories, fostering a global community of puzzle lovers.

ALSO READ| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for January 26, 2025

How to Play NYT Connections

The rules are simple: You’re given 16 words and must organize them into four groups, each representing a hidden theme—like literature, technology, or geography. Some connections might seem obvious, but others are subtle, making it a true test of your problem-solving skills. Analyze, think outside the box, and crack those categories to win!

NYT Connections Hints for January 26

Yellow: Bite-sized servings often served as appetizers

Green: Protective coverings found in nature

Blue: Appears in the name of a commonly used kitchen oil

Purple: Iconic horror film by Stanley Kubrick

'If you know what we are talking about, minimise this page and try to solve your puzzle.

ALSO READ| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for January 25, 2025

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Small Amount of Food to Try

Green: Protective Coverings in Nature

Blue: "Extra Virgin Olive Oil"

Purple: Seen in "The Shining"

NYT Connections Today: Answer for January 27

Small Amount of Food to Try: BITE, MOUTHFUL, SAMPLE, TASTE

Protective Coverings in Nature: BARK, SCALES, SHELL, SKIN

"Extra Virgin Olive Oil": EXTRA, OIL, OLIVE, VIRGIN

Seen in "The Shining": AXE, HEDGE MAZE, TWINS, TYPEWRITER

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On