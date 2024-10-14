NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for October 14, 2024

Get ready to test your word skills and find the hidden links in The New York Times' daily Connections puzzle! This fun game, similar to Wordle and other favourites, challenges you to spot the connections between words. To help you tackle today’s puzzle, we’ve put together some handy tips and tricks to boost your gameplay. Jump into the challenge and have a blast. Prefer to take it slow? Just scroll down for the answers and enjoy solving at your own pace. The decision is up to you! Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Enter the world of Connections, the latest word game craze from The New York Times, created by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This engaging daily puzzle has quickly captured the hearts of word lovers around the world, igniting a buzz on social media. With its easy-to-navigate design and accessibility on multiple platforms, Connections invites a vibrant community of players to join in the fun and flaunt their vocabulary skills. Become part of this global network and experience the thrill of Connections firsthand.

How to Play NYT Connections

Get ready for a brain-teasing journey with Connections! You’ll face a 16-word grid and your task is to group these words into four sets, each tied together by a clever theme. The connections can be tricky and span a range of topics like literature, technology, geography, and more. Keep in mind: while some words might seem like they belong together, there’s only one correct solution for each group. To crack the puzzle, you’ll need to flex your critical thinking muscles, looking for hidden patterns and the right links. Prepare to put your problem-solving skills to the test and come out on top.

NYT Connections Hints for October 14

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Rummage

Green - Sounds of Thunder

Blue - Ways to Wear Your Hair Up

Purple - Things That Can Have Leaves

NYT Connections Today: Answer for October 14

Rummage: Comb, Dig, Root, Sift

Sounds of Thunder: Clap, Peal, Roll, Rumble

Ways to Wear Your Hair Up: Braid, Bun, Pony, Twist

Things That Can Have Leaves: Book Salad, Table, Tree