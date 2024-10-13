NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for October 13, 2024

Get ready to dive into the world of word games with The New York Times' daily Connections puzzle! This enthralling game, reminiscent of Wordle and other popular challenges, invites you to discover the intriguing links between words. To help you tackle today's puzzle, we’ve gathered expert tips, hints, and strategies to elevate your game. Embrace the challenge and sharpen your linguistic skills! Or, if you prefer a more laid-back experience, feel free to scroll down for the answers and solutions at your own leisure. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

ALSO READ| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for October 12, 2024

What is NYT Connections?

Step into the world of puzzle games with Connections, the latest word game phenomenon from The New York Times, meticulously designed by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This engaging daily puzzle has quickly captured the attention of word lovers around the world, igniting a buzz on social media. With its intuitive format and easy accessibility across multiple platforms, Connections invites a wide range of players to join the fun and demonstrate their vocabulary talents. Become part of this vibrant community and discover the thrill of Connections for yourself.

How to Play NYT Connections

Set off on a brain-teasing journey with Connections! Your task is to categorize 16 words into four groups, each tied together by a clever and often subtle theme. The words draw from a variety of fields, such as literature, technology, geography, and more. But be careful: while some words may appear to be clear matches, only one correct arrangement exists for each set. To excel, you’ll need to activate your analytical thinking, searching for the hidden patterns that will lead you to the right connections. Test your problem-solving abilities and emerge triumphant.

NYT Connections Hints for October 13

Yellow: A fibrous protein found in animal horns

Green: Acme was an iconic element of this

Blue: Bottom wears

Purple: Varieties of rolls

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

ALSO READ| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for October 11, 2024

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Made of Keratin

Green - Road Runner Cartoon Staples

Blue - Kinds of Pants

Purple - ___ Roll

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for October 13

Made of Keratin: Claw, Hoof, Horn, Nail

Road Runner Cartoon Staples: Anvil, Boulder, Coyote, TNT

Kinds of Pants: Capri, Cargo, Hammer, Stirrup

___ Roll: California, Drum, Egg, Honor