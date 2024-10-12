NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for October 12, 2024

Get ready to flex your linguistic muscles and uncover the hidden connections between words with The New York Times' daily Connections puzzle! This engaging word game, similar to Wordle and other popular word games, challenges you to identify the common threads that link words together. To help you conquer today's puzzle, we've compiled expert tips, hints, and strategies to boost your gameplay. Embrace the challenge and become a master wordsmith! Alternatively, if you prefer a more relaxed approach, simply scroll down to reveal the answers and enjoy the solutions at your own pace. The choice is yours! Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Immerse yourself in Connections, the latest word game sensation from The New York Times, carefully crafted by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This captivating daily puzzle has quickly won over the hearts of word enthusiasts globally, sparking a social media frenzy. With its user-friendly design and effortless accessibility across various platforms, Connections welcomes a diverse community of word game enthusiasts to join in on the excitement and showcase their vocabulary prowess. Be a part of a thriving global network of players and experience the excitement of Connections for yourself!

How to Play NYT Connections

Embark on a mind-bending adventure with Connections! Your challenge is to group 16 words into four quartets, each linked by a clever and subtle connection. The words span various domains, including literature, technology, geography, and more. But beware: while some words may seem like obvious pairs, only one correct solution exists for each set. To succeed, you'll need to unleash your critical thinking skills, digging deep to uncover the hidden patterns and find the perfect connections. Put your problem-solving prowess to the test and emerge victorious!

NYT Connections Hints for October 12

Yellow: Cascading decorations

Green: Be patient with

Blue: Bird sounds

Purple: Initials of smartphone giants

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: DRAPED ACCESSORIES

Green: TOLERATE

Blue: BIRD ONOMATOPOEIA

Purple: STARTS OF CELL PHONE MAKERS

NYT Connections Today: Answer for October 12

DRAPED ACCESSORIES: SCARF, SHAWL, STOLE, WRAP

TOLERATE: BEAR, STAND, SWALLOW, TAKE

BIRD ONOMATOPOEIA: COO, GOBBLE, HONK, HOOT

STARTS OF CELL PHONE MAKERS: APP, GOO, MOTOR, SAM