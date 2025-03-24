NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today March 24, 2025 – Hints and clues

The NYT Mini contains shorter versions of the popular crossword problems from The New York Times. Although the grid often appears as a 5x5 grid with clues pointing in three to five different directions, it enlarges on Saturdays. Could you solve today's NYT Mini Crossword?(Unsplash )

You can access the Mini crossword on the New York Times website or through the NYT Games app for free. However, you must be a member of NYT Games in order to access the previous Mini Puzzles.

What is the NYT Mini Crossword?

This daily challenge is short and hilarious, and many participants try to do it in less than a minute. However, other days offer more challenging clues that require a bit more thought.

I found today's NYT Mini Crossword to be simple. However, it did note that there are three four-letter terms that refer to subjects you must study for in school. Tip: Consider the most apparent response out of the three. Additionally, remember that "story" does not only relate to a fictional story; it can also refer to a floor of a house. Do you need assistance with the Mini Crossword for today? Continue reading.

NYT Mini Crossword Clues

NYT Mini Across

*1A clue: "Hey ... wanna hear a secret?"

*5A clue: Spooky story?

*7A clue: Baby grand, for one

*8A clue: Perfectly behaved child

*9A clue: Something to cram for

DOWN

*1D clue: Letter between Oscar and Quebec in the NATO alphabet

*2D clue: Period of work

*3D clue: "All the world," per a famous line from Shakespeare

*4D clue: Pointy parts of a fork

*6D clue: Indianapolis football player

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

NYT Mini Across answer

*PSST

*ATTIC

*PIANO

*ANGEL

*TEST

DOWN

*PAPA

*STINT

*STAGE

*TINES

*COLT