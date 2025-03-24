Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today March 24, 2025 – Hints and clues

ByHT News Desk
Mar 24, 2025 06:51 PM IST

Here are the hints and answers for the New York Times 'Mini Crossword' for today - March 24, 2025.

The NYT Mini contains shorter versions of the popular crossword problems from The New York Times. Although the grid often appears as a 5x5 grid with clues pointing in three to five different directions, it enlarges on Saturdays.

Could you solve today's NYT Mini Crossword?(Unsplash )
Could you solve today's NYT Mini Crossword?(Unsplash )

You can access the Mini crossword on the New York Times website or through the NYT Games app for free. However, you must be a member of NYT Games in order to access the previous Mini Puzzles.

Also read: NYT Connections Today: Hints and answers for March 24, 2025

What is the NYT Mini Crossword?

This daily challenge is short and hilarious, and many participants try to do it in less than a minute. However, other days offer more challenging clues that require a bit more thought.

I found today's NYT Mini Crossword to be simple. However, it did note that there are three four-letter terms that refer to subjects you must study for in school. Tip: Consider the most apparent response out of the three. Additionally, remember that "story" does not only relate to a fictional story; it can also refer to a floor of a house. Do you need assistance with the Mini Crossword for today? Continue reading.

Also read: NYT Strands today: Hints and answers for 24 March, 2025

NYT Mini Crossword Clues

NYT Mini Across

*1A clue: "Hey ... wanna hear a secret?"

*5A clue: Spooky story?

*7A clue: Baby grand, for one

*8A clue: Perfectly behaved child

*9A clue: Something to cram for

DOWN

*1D clue: Letter between Oscar and Quebec in the NATO alphabet

*2D clue: Period of work

*3D clue: "All the world," per a famous line from Shakespeare

*4D clue: Pointy parts of a fork

*6D clue: Indianapolis football player

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

NYT Mini Across answer

*PSST

*ATTIC

*PIANO

*ANGEL

*TEST

DOWN

*PAPA

*STINT

*STAGE

*TINES

*COLT

Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On