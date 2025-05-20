Oasis reveals surprise tickets drop before reunion tour; Here's how to grab one if you didn't get new Ticketmaster code

Oasis fans are ecstatic with the unexpected announcement about the limited number of tickets release for the band's much awaited 2025 reunion tour. A view of a mural of Oasis band members Liam and Noel Gallagher by artist Pic.One.Art on the side of Sifters record shop in the Burnage area of Manchester, Britain, August 31, 2024. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo(REUTERS)

Only a few fans were given the chance to buy tickets for the Gallagher brothers' first shows together in sixteen years, thanks to special emails they received.

The exclusive ticket drop, which includes production release tickets for performances in Cardiff, London, and Edinburgh, is set for tomorrow, May 20, at 8:00 AM BST.

“A limited amount of production release tickets have been made available for Oasis' Live '25 UK dates in Cardiff, London, and Edinburgh,” the email read.

This surprised release comes after Ticketmaster crashed due to the tremendous demand when tickets went on sale last August. In order to express their joy and experiences, fans have turned to social media.

One person claimed to have obtained two Wembley tickets, while another said they were first dubious about the legitimacy of the email but still chose to try it.

“I'm hoping because I only tried for Manchester, that I am given code for a Manchester release. As I've not seen one for MCR yet,” a third fan said.

Andy Bell to join Gallagher brothers

Andy Bell, the bassist, has announced that he will accompany the Gallagher brothers on their reunion tour.

An Austrian tabloid quoted Bell, who joined Oasis in 2000, as saying: "I'm in and I'm really looking forward to it." On tour, we'll see each other. Or rather, you'll see me - I'll hardly be able to see you in the audience."

The 54-year-old artist has been playing with his own band, Ride following Oasis's 2009 breakup.

On July 4, Bell's hometown of Cardiff's Principality Stadium will host the inaugural show of the Oasis reunion tour. The tour will end on November 23 in São Paulo, Brazil, after sixteen shows around the UK and a few other cities.

Also Read: ‘Demonic’ Annabelle arrives in San Antonio amid complaints about spooky stuff; ‘Too much too ignore’

How to purchase tickets without the use of a ticketmaster code:

There are still methods to get tickets for Oasis's much-anticipated 2025 reunion tour if you were unable to use the original Ticketmaster code.

The website Hellotickets sells the leftover tickets for a number of UK tour dates. The starting price is around £234.

Hospitality packages beginning from £1,699 are a good option for an excellent experience. These packages frequently come with benefits like VIP access and exclusive facilities.