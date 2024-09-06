Society Socials: Residents of Noida's Pan Oasis give a thumbs up to fun-tastic games

A bright Sunday morning turned delightful, for the residents of Pan Oasis, a society in Sector-70 of Noida, as they indulged in good ol’ games as part of Society Socials, an initiative by Hindustan Times and HT City. Running successfully across Delhi-NCR, the event brought a plethora of fun and engaging games, along with a message to promote reading among the young and the old. Residents of Noida's Pan Oasis, society in Sector 70, indulge in a balancing act at the Society Socials event organised by HT.

A round of fun games was all that was needed to mark the lazy sunny morning. While adults participated in games such as quiz round and hula hoop, the young ones fancied musical chairs and jigsaw puzzle. Among these was Pawan Garg, an engineer, who participated in a host of activities with his eight-year-old daughter Lavya, and said, "I couldn't have asked for a better beginning to the day! These activities pushed parents and kids to move outside, otherwise Sunday's are usually a lazy day. Here we got some physical exercise, which is quite unlikely for a weekend. All thanks to this initiative by HT!”

Children had a gala time participating in fun games such as the musical chairs, during the event organised on Sunday.

Some such as 64-year-old Dr Shubhra Garg proved that age doesn’t matter when it comes to showcasing talent. “Aaj ghar ke bahar nikalke games khelne mein bahut maza aaya! I held a cube on my thigh for the longest time," said this resident, adding, "I have never played such a game before. But main yoga karti hun so it was quite easy for me… I feel this gathering is a very good initiative by HT because otherwise weekend pe morning mein bachhe late tak sota hain.”

There were also talks about the importance of reading newspaper, and Ritesh Kumar Naveen, who works in the top management of a steel company, said, “Paper se itni brainstorming hoti hai. Kitni knowledge badti hai. I was crossing and decided to participate. Every kid must read newspapers to increase their knowledge.”

“This initiative is also good to connect parents and children. Otherwise we don’t get to spend quality time with our children. Although, I keep my children engaged in activities at home too, but venturing out and playing with others as well as reading gives them much more confidence. I always inculcate these habits in my children,” says Soniya Sharma, a teacher from Noida. Mohini Agarwal, another teacher, added, “Bachhon ke liye yeh sab important hai. We hope to have more such sessions by HT. Hum sabko socialise karne ka mauka mila.”

Story by Naina Arora

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction