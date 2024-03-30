Oatzempic challenge: Experts weigh in on TikTok's viral oatmeal drink for weight loss

While new trends emerge across various social media platforms almost every day, TikTok is famous for producing the most viral ones. Recently, a new trend has taken the video-sharing platform by storm- the Oatzempic challenge. The name of the trend is a healthier take on the popular weight loss drug Ozempic. This viral trend features TikTokers consuming oatmeal drinks to shed pounds rather than taking those expensive shots, which often cause numerous side effects. Oatzempic challenge: Does oatmeal drink help you lose weight? Experts weigh in

What is the Oatzempic challenge on TikTok?

As part of the new challenge, people are trying to lose up to 40lbs in two months simply by drinking a smoothie, which consists of instant oats, water, and fresh lime juice. TikTokers participating in the Oatzempic challenge are urged to consume the drink every day for at least eight weeks. Many claim that they have been able to successfully drop several dress sizes.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A TikTok user who gave an update on the second day of her Oatzempic Challenge amassed over 2.7 million views. A fitness coach who goes by the TikTok handle @believeandachievefitbodi also lauded the viral concoction. Anne said that she was “pleasantly surprised” by the results. In a video posted on Day 6 of the challenge, Anne said, “[Is my] appetite suppressed? Absolutely.”

“I wasn’t hungry all day long…It makes me not hungry and [not] crave things. It’s taking away the blasting, it’s regulating everything in [my digestive system],” she added.

Does drinking oatmeal water help lose weight?

Amid the growing craze for oatmeal shakes, doctors shared their views about the Oatzempic challenge and whether it actually works. Tommy Martin, an internal medicine and paediatrics physician in Massachusetts, said, “Oatzempic as a trend is something I’m excited about because it’s getting people to eat a very healthy, nutritious breakfast food in a fun way,” per New York Post.

While Martin gave the challenge a green light for its health benefits, he explained that 40lbs is a “lot of weight to lose.” “And unless you go from eating an extremely high-calorie breakfast to this Oatzempic drink, you’ll only see some weight loss, but probably not 40 pounds,” Martin added.

He continued, “If you’re eating oatmeal and drinking more water, you might move your bowels more frequently. Pooping more can help you lose some weight.” However, Martin warned people participating in the challenge to be wary of the unrealistic goals.

“OatZempic doesn’t truthfully compare to Ozempic. Oatmeal is just a health food that might help put you into a calorie deficit, Ozempic has multiple mechanisms of action that help people lose weight and live healthier lives,” he said.