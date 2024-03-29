What is the TikTok Sexy Water trend? Do experts approve of the wellness fad?

It's not the first time TikTok users have romanticised a common practice into something larger-than-life; it won't be the last. The much-hyped rebranded wellness trend has made hydrating ‘sexy’. However, the concept itself isn't as seductive as the misnomer it bears. Every now and then, content creators pick up health trends. Kelly Grace Mae popularised the Sexy Water trend on TikTok after seeking inspiration from The Skinny Confidential podcast.

Content creator Kelly Stranick (@kellygracemae) coined the term for the newest one to join the trail. Inspired by The Skinny Confidential podcast host Lauryn Bosstick, the TikToker pushed the hydration agenda among health-conscious netizens by tapping into the more sensual side of the experience.

In 2023, she shared a ‘Sexy Water’ routine, showing her adding a variety of supplements and fruits or vegetables to her basic morning water. Making hydration “less mundane,” as she called it, she introduced a bunch of sexy water recipes over time, each different from the one before. Mae eventually spoke to Women's Wear Daily and confirmed, “Sexy water became this romanticised time for me to, in the morning, drink my water and make it more fun… It felt like less of a chore and more of this self-care ritual.”

What exactly is the TikTok Sexy Water trend?

The viral TikTok wellness trend involves blending minerals, supplements and other functional ingredients in a big glass of water. Mae follows the practice of drinking this concoction in a “cute cup” with a reusable straw. Its chemistry may vary depending on one's preferences, but the ultimate common goal is to up water intake and romanticise hydration.

In her original mix, Mae put together filtered water, lemon, cucumbers, spearmint, cordyceps and mushroom multivitamins, a scoop of colostrum, chlorophyll and lion's mane.

Later, she switched things up, toning the down ‘extra’ recipe. Her more recent approach to sexy water included just water, ice and lemon. “Drink your water, is the point,” she explained.

Is the viral trend safe?

Benefits of Sexy Water:

Registered dietician Rebecca Russell agrees with Stranick and says the TikTok trend may “make drinking water a bit more interesting.” That way, adding flavours to water encourages hydration.

Pop Sugar's report shows Russell maintaining that adding certain minerals to water may help the body absorb it more.

Cons of Sexy Water:

Creating a colourful morning slush may as well be the extra push for you to hydrate. However, if not concocted mindfully, health disasters could ensue.

Russell pointed out some red flags in Stranick's original recipe. The RD noted that even if certain ingredients may be safe for ingestion, their interaction with the recipe could stir up a dangerous reaction. “Certain supplements and herbals can interact with medications or other supplements, so you want to be careful with what's being mixed,” she asserted.

Adding on, she confirmed that minerals “compete for absorption,” so adding a slew of them together could be detrimental. From Stranick's initial morning potion, chlorophyll and colostrum aren't digestive-friendly. Moreover, mixing a vast array of ingredients may make it even more difficult to identify what's to blame.

Excessive hydration is also a major red flag. Dr Isaac Dapkins, chief medical officer at the Family Health Centers at NYU Langone, told the New York Post that taking too much water with electrolytes dilutes them and “can be a real problem.” Heightened dilution may lead to the depletion of electrolytes in the body to the point that not enough are left to produce urine to expel that water. This, in turn, can result in the sodium level dipping, leaving you with a weak feeling and headache.

Overhydration may even cause the brain to swell up, leading to vomiting or seizure.

While the new trend is a positive one, its downsides are inherently related to the ingredients added to water. Adding lots of sugar is an equally unhealthy choice. Fruits and veggies, like blueberries, cucumber, oranges, lime, strawberries, etc, are the ideal go-to options with actual results of goodness – other supplements won't always beneficially turn the tide in your favour.