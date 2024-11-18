Old video of Tulsi Gabbard's singing ‘Hare Krishna’ bhajan goes viral with false claim; Here's the truth

A video of Tulsi Gabbard, a member of the US Congress and Donald Trump's Director of National Intelligence pick, singing bhajans has gone viral on social media. Tulsi Gabbard, who was the main speaker, can be seen singing the bhajan “Hare Krishna” in a viral video.(X)

Social media users have claimed that the video was taken just before Trump's announcement about giving her a place in his upcoming cabinet.

However, the truth is the clip was shot in September 2016, when Gabbard was present at a celebration honoring ISKCON's 50th anniversary. Therefore, the outdated video was posted on social media with the misleading pretense.

Sunita Singh shared the video on Facebook and captioned it as, “Just two days ago, Tulsi Gabbard was singing the Maha Mantra on the 50th anniversary of ISKCON. This woman was kept on the 'Secret terror list' by Biden, but today the CIA-FBI will pass on all the intelligence information to Trump along with her because Trump has made her the director of the intelligence department.”

“From CEOs of big companies to Ramaswamy-Tulsi, Indian upper caste Hindus are in very powerful positions in America. This is the unwavering faith of the world and the world's superpowers on my Sanatan. Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Hare Rama Hare Ram. Now let's see what Tulsi, who speaks on Hindus, does for the Hindus of Bangladesh who are calling ISKCON terrorists,” she added.

Meanwhile, PTI confirmed that they discovered the YouTube channel “ISKCON News” initially uploaded the video on September 16, 2016.

It was taken during an event held on September 13, 2016, to mark ISKCON's 50th anniversary. In the video, Gabbard, who was the main speaker, can be seen singing the bhajan “Hare Krishna” at the ceremony.

Several other websites and YouTube channels have shared the video, stating that it was posted in September 2016.

Meanwhile, few X users hailed Gabbard, calling her “the most respected and articulate Hindu in American politics”.

“Beauty of the USA democracy!” another wrote.

“Tulsi Gabbard has maintained her culture intact!” a third user reacted.

Trump hails Gabbard's fearless spirit, remarkable career

On November 13, Trump named Gabbard to serve as head of national intelligence in his cabinet. In his statement, Trump said, “I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our intelligence community, championing our constitutional rights and securing peace through strength.”

Gabbard, a former Democratic presidential candidate, would infuse the boldness that has characterised her remarkable career to the intelligence community.