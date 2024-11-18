Vivek Ramaswamy reveals plans for ‘mass reductions’ under DOGE, suggests Dept of Education will be ‘deleted outright’

Vivek Ramaswamy, who will co-lead Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with billionaire Elon Musk, has intimated that they intend to “delete” some federal agencies, including the US Department of Education. Vivek Ramaswamy (L) and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have been picked by President-elect Donald Trump to run the Department of Government Efficiency. (AFP)

During an interview with Maria Bartiromo of Fox News on Sunday, Indian-American biotech entrepreneur said he and Musk intended to make “deep cuts” that had never been made before.

“Elon and I aren't in this for the credit. But I think we're gonna build the consensus to make the kind of deep cuts that haven't been made for most of our history,” Ramaswamy stated.

When Bartiromo inquired as to whether Ramaswamy and Musk intended to close down departments, specifically the Department of Education, he replied, “We expect mass reductions,” adding that they anticipate that certain agencies will be “deleted outright”.

Here's why Ramaswamy wants to abolish Department of Education

Explaining further, he stressed that they expect significant reductions among federal contractors and others who are overcharging the federal government. Given the legal context, he stated, people will be shocked by those changes.

In August, Ramaswamy made it apparent that he intended to abolish the 1867-founded department.

“Let’s shut down the head of the snake, the Department of Education. Take that $80 billion, put it in the hands of parents across this country,” he declared.

According to Ramaswamy, the action would be a component of his and Musk's campaign for “mass deregulation.”

Calling it a “historic opportunity”, he remarked that they are not really going to waste this chance.

He, however, added that he believes that moving efficiently requires certain speed, emphasizing that their goal is to move swiftly. “I think that mass deregulation that I talked about earlier that gives us the industrial logic to then make cuts to that bureaucracy and moving quickly is our objective.”

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) is among the critics who claim that act of Congress will be needed to eliminate entire agencies.

“Government 101: No federal agencies will be “deleted” without an Act of Congress. The President cannot undue by executive order what Congress has done by statute. Congress, not the President, is the final word on the fate of federal agencies,” he wrote.