Karachi, A Pakistan-flagged ship carrying crude oil will reach the Karachi Port on Saturday after crossing through the Strait of Hormuz after the US began its blockade, the government announced here Friday. One more Pak-flagged ship to reach Karachi after crossing Hormuz strait

Since the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz began, this is the first merchant ship to be allowed to cross the strait in wake of the ceasefire between the US and Iran, a senior official of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation said.

"The ship which is carrying thousands of tonnes of crude oil is scheduled to dock at Karachi port tomorrow," PNSC official Shahzeb Akram said.

The Pakistan-flagged ship carrier had left for the Strait of Hormuz to bring the consignment last Sunday.

On Monday, PNSC's two merchant ships, Shalimar and Khairpur, were the first Pakistani ships to go into the Persian Gulf since the war broke out between Iran, the US and Israel.

Earlier on April 10, MV Selen, Pakistan's first container vessel, became the first to reach the Karachi Port.

Weeks after the conflict started in West Asia, Iran and the US on April 8 agreed on a conditional ceasefire that included the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, the strategically located key waterway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman handling roughly 20 per cent of global energy supply.

The strategic waterway was one of the 10 main points Iran wants to control the Strait of Hormuz on the agenda in Islamabad for the first direct US-Iranian talks that took place over the last weekend.

Pakistan is playing the role of peacemaker and was involved in a mediation process which has led to a two weeks ceasefire in the conflict.

Pakistan, like many other countries, is facing a fuel crisis since the West Asia conflict began. Earlier this week, the government announced two to three hours of daily load shedding as part of its fuel saving measures.

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