Oreo cookies laced with cancer-causing flame retardant chemicals? Viral video sparks huge uproar

An internet video that showed Oreos not burning or destroying even after being blowtorched for about 30 seconds went viral. The clip received several views after being posted and reshared on X. In the video, Oreo was scorched for a little longer than the previous one, while the final one was burned for roughly 30 seconds.(X)

People have expressed worries about the viral videos, with some claiming that Oreo cookies possess chemicals causing cancer, while others fear they are filled with poison.

One netizen @MarioNawfal posted a video, captioning it, “The only way I am eating Oreos from now on…”

Viral Oreo cookies video draws huge reaction

In the video, Oreo was scorched for a little longer than the previous one, while the final one was burned for roughly 30 seconds.

The original video was uploaded by an account (@Space_PatriQt17) on Thursday, December 19, garnering over 36K likes and over 10.2 million views so far.

The leaked footage sparked reactions from a number of netizens. “Is milk stronger than fire?” a user (@EdwardJacksonD) posted on X.

Also Read: Oreo x Star Wars: Here's when special edition cookies will hit the shelves

“Can a house made out of Oreo cookies survive a fire?” another asked.

“Then, why don't firefighters wear Oreos?” a third user wondered.

“Oreo cookies laced with cancer-causing flame retardant chemicals that even a blow torch can't ignite?” the fourth user queried.

“After Seeing That I'm No Longer Eating Oreos,” wrote the fifth one.

Grok issues clarification

Meanwhile, Grok clarified that the components of Oreos that would assist them remain intact when burned are cocoa, sugar, soy lecithin, and palm or canal oil. “The reason an Oreo wafer doesn’t burn when exposed to a blowtorch is due to its composition and structure,” an artificial intelligence (AI)stated.

This comes after a number of users claimed that Mondelez, the company that owns Oreo, was the target of a class action lawsuit for making fraudulent claims that its goods were “100% Sustainably Sourced.”

The lawsuit claims that the corporation is using cocoa that is grown using child labour and child slavery. Additionally, Mondelez's cocoa supply chain is alleged to be responsible for the destruction of West African rainforests.