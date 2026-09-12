Islamabad, Over 1,900 cases of violence and abuse against children were reported in Pakistan in the first six months of the year, a senior politician has said. Over 1,900 child abuse cases reported in Pak in first half of 2026: Politician

"The scale of these cases is deeply disturbing," Pakistan Peoples Party Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman said in a statement on X on Friday, expressing deep concern over the reported cases.

Giving an exact figure, she said that 1,914 cases of violence and abuse against children had been reported between January and June 2026.

"There can be no impunity for those who prey on children," she said.

"We are talking about children who should be protected by their families, communities and the state, yet are instead becoming victims of violence and abuse. This cannot be treated as a series of isolated incidents. It requires an urgent and coordinated response."

Rehman, a member of the Senate the upper house of Parliament said 80 per cent of the reported cases were from Punjab province, raising questions about the effectiveness of existing child protection mechanisms.

"These figures must prompt a closer examination of whether children are able to report abuse safely, whether protection institutions are adequately equipped, and whether perpetrators are being effectively brought to justice," she said.

Highlighting a disturbing aspect, she said that 43 per cent of the accused were known to the victims, while nearly 45 per cent of incidents reportedly took place inside children's own homes.

"The home is supposed to be the first line of protection for a child. When abuse takes place behind those doors, we have to ask very difficult questions about vigilance, safeguards and accountability within families and communities," she added.

According to the data cited by Rehman, 57 per cent of cases were reported from urban areas and 43 per cent from rural areas. She added that the data showed that child abuse was not limited to a class or locality, but it was a societal problem.

She expressed satisfaction that more cases were being reported to the police and asked for speedy trials in cases involving serious crimes against children.

Rehman also said children's protection was a shared responsibility of the state and society, and urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant.

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