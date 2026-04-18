Palomar fire update: Vegetation fire in Wildomar sparks evacuation notices; scary videos emerge

A vegetation fire broke out in Wildomar, California on Friday. It was dubbed the Palomar Fire and was located at the 21000 Block of Palomar St, as per Watch Duty. An evacuation order was issued for parts as the Palomar fire raged on. Image foe representational purposes.

The fire is at three acres at the time of writing and it has a continued moderate rate of spread and an immediate structure threat, as per reports. The vegetation fire also prompted evacuation orders.

“Evacuation Orders have been requested for Zone: WDR-1939 and Evacuation Warnings have been requested for Zones: WDR-1943 & WDR-1880,” the report noted. A later update noted that the orders had been issued. A further evacuation warning was also issued and it read “Evacuation Warnings have been issued for Zones: WDR-1943 & WDR-1880.”

An update from Watch Duty noted that forward progression had been stopped and any threats to structures nearby were taken care of.

The Riverside County Fire Department shared a photo of the map. “Firefighter are on-scene of a quarter acre burning in light grass,” they wrote.