Panic on runway: American Airlines jet evacuated in Denver. See video

A terrifying scene unfolded at Denver International Airport on Friday when an American Airlines flight was forced to abort takeoff due to a landing gear malfunction, triggering an emergency evacuation that sent passengers fleeing down inflatable slides as smoke filled the aircraft cabin. Videos circulating online show visibly panicked passengers sliding down evacuation chutes and running away from the plane

According to CNN, American Airlines Flight 1685, scheduled to fly to Charlotte, North Carolina, was accelerating down the runway when the crew noticed a "mechanical issue" related to the aircraft’s landing gear. Pilots halted the takeoff, and all 160 passengers and six crew members were quickly evacuated.

Fox Business reports that the Airbus A321 was promptly surrounded by emergency response teams after the crew reported smoke in the cabin, believed to have been caused by overheated brakes. While no fire was confirmed, the smoke added to the chaos and fear among passengers.

Videos capture horror

Videos circulating online show visibly panicked passengers sliding down evacuation chutes and running away from the plane as it sat still on the tarmac. One video captured thick smoke pouring from the aircraft, sparking concerns of a potential fire.

“The plane had started to roll for takeoff, and then there was this sudden stop,” one passenger told CBS News Colorado. “Then the smoke came. People were shouting to get out, and the next thing we knew, the emergency doors were open and we were on the slides.”

Denver International Airport temporarily suspended operations on the affected runway, though broader airport operations were not significantly impacted.

In a statement, American Airlines confirmed the mechanical issue and said all passengers were safely evacuated and bussed back to the terminal. “The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority,” the airline said.

No injuries were reported, though several passengers were evaluated on-site for minor smoke inhalation. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the incident.