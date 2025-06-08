Paramount: No ICE raid near Home Depot, protestors arrested for interference - Official

An official clarified that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services did not conduct a raid at a Home Depot in Paramount, California, on Saturday. This comes as locals and lawmakers claimed that ICE agents raided the store and arrested locals in the area. An official said that no ICE raid was conducted at Home Depot in Paramount(AP)

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin cited sources to report that no ICE raid was conducted at the Home Depot in Los Angeles. However, he added that ‘agitators’ were arrested for allegedly interfering with federal agents.

Read More: Has Khaby Lame been deported? ICE issues statement on Las Vegas arrest

“DHS has a nearby office in Paramount that they are using as a staging area. Protesters found it and began gathering. ICE will conduct targeted enforcement around LA today, serving criminal judicial warrants and enforcing final orders of removal/deportation orders,” Melugin posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

He claimed that the CBP and Border Patrol have been ‘brought in to provide security and extra bodies, and a handful of agitators have already been arrested today for allegedly interfering with federal agents’.

Earlier in the day, several locals posted videos on social media, claiming that the ICE was sweeping neighborhoods in Los Angeles, kicking doors down.

“They are targeting those who already have a deportation order or who have criminality that has been signed off on by a federal judge,” Melugin further tweeted.

“If others are found with the targets and they are also illegal aliens, they will be arrested too. This is the enforcement of bipartisan immigration laws that have been on the books for decades.”

US immigration authorities extended activity in the Los Angeles area on Saturday in the wake of protests at a federal detention facility. Videos showed Border Patrol officials in riot gear and gas masks, standing outside an industrial park in Paramount. They deployed tear gas as bystanders protested.

“ICE out of Paramount. We see you for what you are,” a woman announced through a megaphone. "You are not welcome here."

One hand-held sign said, “No Human Being is Illegal.”