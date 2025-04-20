Parker County: Possible tornado near Weatherford and Poolville in Texas

A possible tornado in Parker County, Texas, has put the towns of Weatherford and Poolville on high alert as severe weather moves through the area. This comes after the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning for Parker, Erath and Palo Pinto counties at around 10:00 PM local time. The warning was in effect until 10:45 PM. A possible tornado in Parker County, Texas,(PIxabay)

Read More: Essex tornado: Twin twisters in Iowa, warning in Yorktown and Imogene | Watch

"At 10 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Morgan Mill, or 12 miles north of Stephenville, moving north at 20 mph," says the NWS. “Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely,” the agency said.

Several locals and storm chasers warned about the tornado on social media. “Possibly two tornadoes on ground in Parker County. Better believe I'm in my shelter, boots are on, and helmets ready,” one person said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Easter weather: THESE states will face severe thunderstorms this weekend

“Confirmed tornado on the ground moving north through Hood county, currently located just west of Granbury. Parker county, be ready to move,” another one added.

According to the NWS, a confirmed tornado was spotted near Weatherford, traveling northward at approximately 35 miles per hour. The storm brings with it the potential for damaging winds and quarter-sized hail, measuring up to 1.00 inches in diameter. Law enforcement officials on the ground have verified the tornado’s presence, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

The hazardous conditions include flying debris, which poses a serious risk to anyone without shelter. Mobile homes are at risk of severe damage or complete destruction, while roofs, windows, and vehicles may also suffer significant impacts. Tree damage is expected as the storm progresses.