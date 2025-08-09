Patrick Joseph White's father called police before CDC shooting; saying ‘son was suicidal’

Patrick Joseph White of Kennesaw, Georgia, was identified as the suspect in the shooting outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters at Emory Point, Atlanta, on Friday. The 30-year-old died at the scene. Authorities confirmed that he fatally shot Officer David Rose, who was with the DeKalb County Police Department. Armed police officers walk near the scene of shooting at the Emory University in Atlanta on Friday(AP)

On Friday night, CNN cited a law enforcement official to report that the shooter's father called authorities, saying he believed his son ‘was suicidal’. White's family is yet to confirm the details.

“It was not immediately clear how much time had elapsed between the call and the shooting,” CNN reported.

Read More: Patrick Joseph White: 5 key facts on Emoy University-CDC shooting suspect

Furious over COVID vaccine?

CNN further reported that law enforcement believes that it is possible that Patrick Joseph White ‘attacked’ the CDC HQ over his frustration with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cody Alcorn of 11 Alive cited White's neighbors as reporting that the suspect faced issues with the vaccine. He opened fire on the CDC headquarters from across the street, shattering windows across multiple buildings, fatally wounding a police officer, and leaving the sidewalk outside a CVS pharmacy strewn with bullet casings.

Read More: CDC suspect Patrick Joseph White faced issues with COVID vaccine; ‘was pleasant’ otherwise

Law enforcement response

The attack triggered a massive law enforcement response to one of the nation’s leading public health institutions.

CDC Director Susan Monarez said in a post on X that at least four CDC buildings were struck. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens described the suspect Friday night as a ‘known person that may have, some interest in certain things’.

The gunman was found dead at the scene, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said, adding, “we do not know at this time whether that was from officers or if it was self-inflicted.”

Mayor Dickens said the shooter’s motive remains unknown at this early stage.

Officer David Rose, 33, was a former Marine who served in Afghanistan, graduated from the police academy in March, and “quickly earned the respect of his colleagues for his dedication, courage and professionalism,” the DeKalb County Police Department said.

“This evening, there is a wife without a husband. There are three children, one unborn, without a father,” said DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson.