Who was Patrick Joseph White, gunman behind CDC HQs shooting that killed officer David Rose?

The man behind the deadly shooting near the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta has been identified as 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White of Kennesaw, Georgia. A Fulton County police officer talks to an Emory University student near the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta during an active shooter event in Atlanta, Georgia on August 8,(AFP)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement says White died, and Officer David Rose with the DeKalb County Police Department was shot and killed during the shooting on Friday.

Authorities say White opened fire outside the CDC before storming a nearby CVS pharmacy on Emory University’s campus, fatally shooting a responding police officer, David Rose.

Dekalb County Police Officer David Rose was rushed to Emory University Hospital but did not survive his injuries.

What authorities know about Patrick Joseph White

Without naming White Friday night, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens described him as a “known person that may have some interest in certain things.”

The gunman died at the scene, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said Friday, adding: “We do not know at this time whether that was from officers or if it was self-inflicted.”

The shooter was armed with a long gun, and authorities recovered three other firearms at the scene, according to a law enforcement official who spoke to AP on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the ongoing investigation.

The gunman’s motive is still unknown this early in the investigation, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Friday.

David Rose, the officer killed by Patrick White on Friday

Officer David Rose, who died in the line of duty on Friday, was 33-year-old.

He joined the force less than a year ago, in September 2024, and was a former Marine who served in Afghanistan.

He graduated from the police academy in March and “quickly earned the respect of his colleagues for his dedication, courage and professionalism,” DeKalb County said in a statement.

“This evening, there is a wife without a husband. There are three children, one unborn, without a father,” DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said.