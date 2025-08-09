CDC suspect Patrick Joseph White faced issues with COVID vaccine; ‘was pleasant’ otherwise

Patrick Joseph White was identified as the suspect in the shooting outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at Emory Point in Atlanta on Friday. The 30-year-old opened fire near the Emory University campus and fatally shot a DeKalb County Police Department officer, David Rose. White died at the scene. A sign sits as the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is pockmarked by bullet holes in the background(REUTERS)

Cody Alcorn of 11 Alive made several revelations about White, who was from Kennesaw, Georgia. Reporting from outside the suspect's residence, Alcorn cited neighbors to reveal that White faced issues with the COVID-19 vaccine. On Friday, CNN cited law enforcement sources to report that he likely targeted the health agency after blaming an illness on the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Neighbor of Patrick White said he was against vaccines. Noticed him looking slimmer recently,” Alcorn posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

He was otherwise a ‘pleasant man’ and also helped neighbors. “Another neighbor described White as ‘pleasant.” She said he never talked politics but was against the vaccine. He helped neighbors in yards and walked their dogs. Shocked by it all.”

CDC headquarters shooting

Patrick Joseph White opened fire at the CDC headquarters from across the street, striking windows. The attack prompted a massive police response with a shelter-in-place order on the university campus.

At least four CDC buildings were hit, Director Susan Monarez said in a post on X. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens described the shooter as a ‘known person that may have, some interest in certain things’.

The gunman died at the scene, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said Friday, adding: “We do not know at this time whether that was from officers or if it was self-inflicted.”

The gunman’s motive is still unknown this early in the investigation, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Friday.

Who was David Rose?

Rose, 33, was a former Marine who served in Afghanistan and graduated from the police academy in March and “quickly earned the respect of his colleagues for his dedication, courage and professionalism,” DeKalb County said in a statement.

“This evening, there is a wife without a husband. There are three children, one unborn, without a father,” DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said.

(With AP inputs)