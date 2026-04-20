Patrick Muldoon net worth: Was Days of Our Lives star married? All on wealth and personal life

Hollywood actor and producer Patrick Muldoon died on April 19 due to a heart attack. He was 57 years old. He was most recognized for his performances in the television series Days of Our Lives and the movie Starship Troopers. Actor Patrick Muldoon, recognized for his roles in Days of Our Lives and Starship Troopers, died on April 19 at 57 from a heart attack. (Corine Solberg/Sipa via AP)

A look Patrick Muldoon's career Born in San Pedro, California, Muldoon completed his education at USC. He initiated his acting career while still in college, securing a role in two episodes of the sitcom Who's the Boss?.

Muldoon portrayed the character Austin Reed in Days of Our Lives, a role he held from 1992 to 1995, and later returned to from 2011 to 2012. He also took on a villainous character in Melrose Place during its third to fifth seasons. Furthermore, he featured in various TV movies throughout the late 1990s and the 2000s.

Muldoon featured in the 1997 movie Starship Troopers. His last film, a crime thriller named Dirty Hands, is set to be released later this year.

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Patrick Muldoon net worth: How rich was Days of Our Lives star? Over a career that has lasted more than 20 years, Muldoon has amassed an estimated net worth of approximately $1.5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

His income primarily originated from his television work, which includes long-standing roles in Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place. Furthermore, his roles in films such as Starship Troopers and various other projects have also played a part in his financial success.

Patrick Muldoon family: Was he married? At the time of his passing, Muldoon was not married but was said to be in a long-term relationship with Miriam Rothbart. Throughout the years, he was also associated with several notable figures, including actress Denise Richards.

He is survived by his parents, Patrick Muldoon Sr. and Deanna Muldoon, along with his sister Shana Muldoon. He was recognized for maintaining a strong connection with his family throughout his life.