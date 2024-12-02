Pete Hegseth faces new bombshell allegations of alcohol, strippers & NDA: ‘To have him at Pentagon would be scary’

US President-elect Donald Trump defence secretary pick Pete Hegseth, who was named in a sexual allegation probe, has a vile and inebriated past of mishandling veterans organisations, leaving staff members “disgusted” because of his lecherous behavior, claimed a new bombshell report. Pete Hegseth is already facing backlash following revelation of 2017 sexual assault allegations against him, raising concerns about his possible nomination. (AP)

Hegseth led two nonprofit advocacy groups, Veterans for Freedom and Concerned Veterans for America, whose records The New Yorker acquired specify regarding financial mismanagement and inappropriate sexual advances. Even at one point, Hegseth shouted deliriously, “Kill all Muslims!” at an Ohio bar while on an official tour in the city.

He was later pushed to resign by both groups, according to the magazine. Hegseth's attorney rejected the accusations as “outlandish claims” and referred them to “a petty and jealous disgruntled former associate.”

Hegseth is already facing backlash following revelation of 2017 sexual assault allegations against him, raising concerns about his possible nomination. However, Trump's defence pick has dismissed the claims, saying that the incident was consensual.

Whistleblower report highlights bombshell allegations against Hegseth

The New Yorker published a whistleblower report detailing Hegseth's tenure as the head of Concerned Veterans for America from 2013 to 2016, which claimed that he was frequently intoxicated while working at the organisation, requiring him to be taken out of official events.

Hegseth, who was then married to his second wife, and other workers of the organisation's management team were accused of sexually harassing their female workers, allegedly splitting them into two categories that they referred to as “party girls” and “not party girls.”

Under Hegseth's leadership, the whistleblower report further stated that the firm ignored employee worries about the working environment, including a complaint against another employee about an attempt to sexually assault her at a Louisiana strip club. However, the accuser signed an NDA and received a payment, but the report claims that she later faced retaliation at work, which fostered a toxic environment.

In addition, the whistleblower complaint claims that the alleged victim had to contain Hegseth at the club since he was intoxicated and “tried to get on the stage and dance with the strippers.”

Recalling the times, one of the contributors to the report told The New Yorker that Hegseth was found “drunk” several times, adding that “To have him at the Pentagon would be scary.”