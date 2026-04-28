Philadelphia escaped prisoner: What happened at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center? Details

A prisoner escaped from the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, a prisoner hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has escaped. CBS News reports citing sources that officers are currently searching for the male prisoner. Representational. (Unsplash)

Very few details about the situation have been released by the Philadelphia Police regarding the incident. It is not known why the prisoner was in custody and how he escaped from the prison hospital facility.

However, the prisoner is believed to be dangerous as Mantua and the Morton McMichael School have been placed on a lockdown as police search the nearby neighborhoods.

What Happened At Penn Presbyterian Hospital? According to the available information, the police have not identified the suspect. As of now, the Philadelphia Police Department has not made any social media post regarding the incident. It is unclear if there is any threat to the public as the search continues.

CBS News reports that the police are conducting a search operation, combing through alleys and lanes. Police K-9 and drones have been deployed, the report notes.

This story is developing.