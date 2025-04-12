Pink Moon tomorrow: When, where, and how to watch the April full moon | Details

The Pink Moon will be visible in the night sky on April 12. While the moon won’t appear pink, it will be the smallest full moon of this year, dubbed as ‘Micromoon’ by scientific and astronomical discussions about full moons that occur when the Moon is at its farthest point from Earth. Micromoons appear smaller in diameter than usual full moons. The Pink Moon will be visible in the night sky on April 12(X - @EdPiotrowski)

Native Americans gave the name ‘Pink Moon’ to represent the color of the spring blooms like Creeping Phlox – one of the earliest flowers to bloom in April. Also known as the ‘Paschal Moon,’ the Pink Moon plays a role in determining the date of Easter Sunday. This year, Easter is on April 20, about a month later than last year.

When can you spot it in the night sky?

The Pink Micromoon will reach peak illumination at 8:22 PM ET on April 12. The moonrise will occur right after sunset, making dusk the ideal time to spot it in the night sky. The moon will be full for about an entire day before and after its peak phase.

Where would you get the best view?

Anywhere with a clear, unobstructed view of the night sky with minimal light pollution is the best location to choose when you’re spotting the Pink Moon. Open fields, hilltops, or beaches are a few of the best locations one can choose to enjoy the night sky’s wonder. If you live in urban areas, try going to the rooftop or get to a high-rise building to get a clear view of the eastern sky.

Where in the sky can you spot it?

Look out for ‘Spica,’ the brightest star in the constellation Virgo – the Pink Moon will be accompanied by the star throughout the night. Another way to find Spica in the night sky is to use the arc of the ‘Big Dipper’s’ handle. Follow the arc to the bright orange star ‘Arcturus,’ then follow the line further to Spica in the east.

Skywatchers in Central and South America can also find the moon briefly covering Spica in an event that is called an ‘occultation.’ The timing will vary by location, with the full event visible in places like Buenos Aires, Caracas, and Montevideo.