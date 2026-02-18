Pinterest down: What is 'user experience data retrieval failure' error? Details

When Pinterest shows a “user experience data retrieval failure” error, it generally means the app or site failed to fetch your account or feed data from Pinterest’s servers . A backend outage or connection glitch is usually behind the outage.

Pinterest is down for thousands of users in the United States on Tuesday afternoon. As of this writing, more than 4000 Pinterest users are reporting receiving an error message saying “user experience data retrieval failure” per Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' data.

Down Detector showed that 58% of the reports noted that the app was not working for them. 19% faced issues with their feed and timeline, while 13% said they faced trouble logging in.

Frustrated Users Vent On Social Media Hundreds of frustrated Pinterest users vented their frustration on social media with posts as the outage continued.

“Is anyone else's Pinterest down? I cannot access any of my boards,” one user wrote, sharing a screenshot of the error.