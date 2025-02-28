Pittsburg dog-kicking incident: Who are the women arrested following viral animal cruelty video?

Two women in Pittsburg infamously made the news last week after getting involved in a heated altercation with their neighbour. One of the women was also caught on camera kicking his small white dog, named Gigi. The story and video have since gone viral. Lagashia Williams and Graciela Amar got entangled in a heated dispute with their neighbour on February 19, which ended with one of them kicking his elderly dog, Gigi, viciously. As a result, the dog suffered liver failure. (Instagram / Pittsburg Police Department / GoFundMe)

As of Thursday, the Pittsburg Police Department declared the suspects as “armed and dangerous,” identifying them as Lagashia Williams and Graciela Amar. The latest official update confirmed that the pair had also been successfully arrested.

Dog-kicking suspects arrested

“This evening, we successfully identified both suspects in Oakland,” police shared in a social media post attached with pictures of the arrest. “We want to assure everyone that Gigi is safe at home this evening, while the two suspects are currently in County Jail.” Lagashia and Graciela were nabbed just hours after authorities sounded the alarm that they were at large.

Authorities had issued arrest warrants on multiple felony charges for the women. Of the two who were seen partaking in animal abuse, one was spotted kicking the small dog so hard that it was sent airborne. Per the Thursday announcement, the Pittsburg Police Department were actively in pursuit of Williams and Amar, who were “wanted in connection with a disturbing incident involving animal cruelty and a firearm.”

“Both individuals remain at large and should be considered armed and dangerous due to the presence of a firearm during the original incident which is still outstanding,” officials said in the post shared before their arrest.

Who are the Pittsburg dog-kicking suspects?

Although not much is known about Lagashia Williams and Graciela Amar yet, they are believed to have approached their neighbour Albert Lopes on February 19, 2025. The confrontation also saw one of the women kick 10-year-old Gigi, one of Lopes’ elderly dogs. Explaining the scene of the altercation, Albert told local US media outlet KRON 4, “There was a gun involved, but there’s no evidence of me seeing it and her showing it.”

Lopes and his neighbours said the dispute blew up over a potted plant being run over the night before. His neighbour, Susie Ashley, admitted to doing the deed. However, she contended that Lopes was the one wielding a gun, not her relative. “I said ‘Sir, I’m sorry.’ She said, ‘Excuse me, sir. Can I talk to you?’ He went off. He had a black gun and said get off my *bleep* property like that, and she backed up off the property,” Ashley said.

“It’s just ignorance and miscommunication,” Lopes added, “Other than that, it’s he said, she said.”

Update on dog Gigi's health

During the interview with KRON4, Lopes got a call from the veterinary office where Gigi was recovering. They reportedly told him the dog’s injuries could cost up to $16,000. Since the incident, Andrew, an individual claiming to be Lopes’ son, has organised a GoFundMe fundraiser to raise funds for Gigi’s vet bills. “As many of you seen the video of GiGi getting kicked in her right side. We have taken her to the vet and sadly have been given the results of liver failure likely due to the blunt force kick. We appreciate everyone’s support and are grateful for any donation to help off set the vet bill,” reads the message.

On Feb 26 (IST), Andrew Lopes also shared an update on the dog’s health: “Picked her up from Iron horse vet care in Dublin, CA. She still has injuries that need more examination by MRI. Gigi has a disc around neck/ shoulder area that needs closer look at, along with other area as well fore legs she has a limp mostly on left side, right side not as bad but still a limping on it and rear legs as well.

"As far as second blood sample results doctor said second results looks much better then first results and liver seems to be making improvements and will be monitored closely, meds were prescribed (4) for pain and liver. Over all Miss Gigi has so much Love / support, I truly feel it’s going to take time and we’re praying for a full recovery of her injuries.”