Pittsburgh shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously injured and a car flipped over

An early morning shooting left a man dead and two others injured just outside Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Sunday. The horrifying incident reportedly took place near a Speedway gas station in Clairton. Multiple shots were fired in the State Street area, near a gas station in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, August 31, 2024. Scene shows a car flipped over in the aftermath.(CBS News)

Per CBS News' report, dispatch was intimated of a disturbance right before 4 am in the 400 block of State Street, said Allegheny County Police. The chaotic scene could have potentially resulted in a dire mass shooting as numerous people were engaged in street altercations. The local police called for assistance from multiple nearby agencies.

Around 4:10 am, multiple shots were fired in the crowd. In the aftermath, an injured man tried to escape and crashed his vehicle on State Street. He was pronounced dead. The car crash reportedly also left a vehicle flipped over.

Two other men were also injured in the process – one shot in the arm and the other in the leg. They are expected to survive.

A suspect in connection with the chaos that broke out in Clairton was eventually taken into custody. A medical examiner was also called to the scene.

This is a developing story.