‘Planet Killer’ asteroid to fly close by Earth, How to watch it live?

A mountain-sized space rock is set to fly past Earth on Thursday, June 27. Dubbed the "Planet Killer," 2011 UL21 will be one of the closest asteroids to approach the Blue Planet. The asteroid is estimated to have a diameter of 2.5 kilometres, making it one of the largest potentially hazardous asteroids.

‘Planet Killer’ asteroid to buzz past Earth

The giant space rock was first discovered in 2011 and orbits the sun every three years. It is larger than 99 per cent of known near-Earth asteroids, according to the European Space Agency. Although it will come within 4.1 million miles of Earth, it will still be 17 times farther away from Earth than the moon.

2011 UL21 is not projected to collide with Earth. However, it briefly had a 1 in a million chance of impacting in 2029. But the probability reduced to 1 in 71 million on 2 November 2011. The asteroid is also one of the brightest, as it has an absolute magnitude of 15.8, according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

How to watch asteroid 2011 UL21's approach live?

Celestial events like meteor showers and asteroid approaches are a must on any skygazer's bucket list. If you are interested in watching 2011 UL21's near-Earth approach, you can tune in to a free livestream from the Virtual Telescope Project. Viewers will be able to get a view of the asteroid from the Bellatrix Astronomical Observatory in Ceccano, Italy.

The livestream will begin on June 27 at 1 pm PT/3 pm CT/4 pm ET. However, viewers will be able to witness the asteroid's close approach happening approximately 15 minutes later. Due to its enormous size and dazzling brightness, the asteroid can also be seen through a decent telescope in the night sky. It will be visible across the Northern Hemisphere at its brightest on June 28 and 29.