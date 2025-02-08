PlayStation Network outage hits PS4, PS5 and other key services, frustrated gamers say ‘can’t even play game we bought'

A widespread PlayStation Network (PSN) outage has left PS4 and PS5 users unable to access key services, including online gaming, account management, and digital purchases. The disruption began around 7:00 PM ET, as reported by Downdetector, affecting a large number of players. As of now, Sony has not provided any details regarding the cause of the outage, leaving many gamers frustrated and uncertain about when services will be restored. A PSN outage has left PS4 and PS5 users unable to access online gaming and other key services since 7 PM ET, affecting many players. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

All PSN key services facing an outage

The outage has affected several players across the United States as the gamers are unable to either login or play multiplayer games. The PlayStation status page confirmed that key services connected to PSN such as the PlayStation Store, PlayStation Video, and PlayStation Direct are not available at the moment. In addition, the outage also affects PSN-connected devices like PlayStation VR, PS Vita, and web-based access.

The exact cause of the outage remains unknown, sparking speculation among users. Some have pointed to the possibility of server overload, while others speculate that the disruption could be the result of a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack. Despite the growing frustration, Sony has not yet released an official statement addressing the issue or providing a timeline for when services will be fully restored. As the outage continues, many are left waiting for clarity from the company.

Users complain about the PSN outage

PSN confirmed the issue on X as they wrote, “We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN.” The confirmation was followed by complains from gamers across the country. A user on X wrote, “So I pay a yearly subscription just to be screwed over, do you even know what you’re doing.” A second user wrote, “all. All users are having issues. What a f***ing joke. We can’t even play games we’ve bought.”

A third user wrote, “im sick and im just trying to play but u mf always ruin everything ITS BEEN 8+ HOURS MOVE UR ASS AND FIX UR SH**.” Another user wrote, “Absolute joke - been over 12 hours and still haven’t been able to access anything, what am I paying PS plus for?”