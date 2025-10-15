PlayStation Network servers down? PSN users get ‘service busy’ message amid widespread outage

PlayStation Network was down for thousands of users in the United States on Tuesday afternoon. More than 5,000 people reported an outage with Sony's flagship gaming platform on DownDetector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports. Representational image.(Bloomberg)

At the time of this writing, more than 8,000 people had reported an outage with PlayStation Network on DownDetector. 81% of the users reported server issues, while the rest said they faced problems with logging in and carrying out PNS-related social media activities.

