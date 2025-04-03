PlayStation Plus PSN outage compensation: When and how you'll get yours

A month ago, PlayStation Network (PSN) experienced a frustrating 24-hour outage, marking its most extended downtime since the infamous hack of 2011 that left the service offline for nearly a month. After a tense day of uncertainty, PSN was finally restored, and Sony has now rolled out its compensation for the inconvenience. For those affected by the disruption, here is what you can expect as a gesture of goodwill from the company. Sony compensates for PSN's 24-hour outage by extending PlayStation Plus memberships by five days.(AFP)

Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg quietly purchased 15,000 sq ft Washington DC mansion for $23 million in cash: Report

What does the compensation include and when will it roll out?

The PlayStation Plus users are getting an extension of five days on their membership as a form of compensation for the outage. This means that the users will be getting extra time to access and play their favourite game for an additional five days, effective from today. The compensation comes after the outage that affected several users in February and in response, they took down the PSN services. Users will enjoy five free days to enjoy online play, access PlayStation Plus discounts, and explore the games in the PS Plus library.

During the 2011 breach, Sony swiftly took PSN offline to address security vulnerabilities and protect user data. The resulting outage lasted a gruelling 23 days, leaving millions of players without access to their beloved online services. For those who relied heavily on online gaming, the wait felt endless. Once the network was restored, Sony made amends by offering a selection of free games to all PS3 and PSP users—two for each console—as a way to apologise for the extended downtime and reassure players that their trust was a priority, as reported by GameBible.

Also Read: This US city with iconic landmarks and vibrant art scenes is the healthiest to live in, and it's not NYC

How to get PlayStation compensation?

Users can check their emails this week to find confirmation emails from Sony that their membership has been extended for five days despite the tier the user is on. Gamers have to do nothing toclaim it apart from looking out for these emails. The compensation comes one month after the outage affected the gaming service. Many eagle-eyed users previously spotted the news about getting compensation, however, now the company is sending out emails to confirm this to the users.