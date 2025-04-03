This US city with iconic landmarks and vibrant art scenes is the healthiest to live in, and it's not NYC

San Francisco has been ranked the healthiest city in the US in a new WalletHub analysis. San Francisco earned the crown partly due to its population’s low obesity rate at just 18% of the population, as well as easy access to green spaces. This US city with iconic landmarks and vibrant art scenes is the healthiest to live in, and it's not (Unsplash - representational image)

The new WalletHub analysis of 182 of the largest cities in the United States compared cities across four areas to determine their ranking – healthcare, food, fitness and green space. Each of the areas were evaluated using metrics such as mature death rate, access to healthy food, gym membership costs and parks per capita. San Francisco, California, topped the list on the basis of the parameters.

Why was San Francisco ranked the healthiest city in the US?

WalletHub said on its website that San Francisco’s victory was “helped by the fact that San Francisco has the second-lowest share of people who eat less than one serving of fruits or vegetables per day, and 100% of the population lives reasonably close to a location where they can do some sort of physical activity.”

“The Golden Gate City spends more per capita on parks and recreation than all major cities except one, allowing people to enjoy well-maintained nature and physical activity, and it’s also one of the most walkable and bikeable cities. Many people can get in their daily exercise on their way to and from work, local stores or restaurants,” it added.

The analysis also found that San Francisco has some of the most healthy restaurants per capita. It is also considered one of the best cities for vegetarian and gluten-free options per capita.

While San Francisco won the title, Brownsville, Texas came in last place in the ranking. Take a look at the top 10 healthiest cities in the US: