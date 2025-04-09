'Please sir make a deal, I'll do anything, sir,' Trump mocks world leaders trying to make a trade deal | Watch

Donald Trump recently mocked world leaders who are seeking to make a trade deal. "These countries are calling us up, kissing my a**,” he said. Donald Trump mocks world leaders trying to make a trade deal (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

President Trump went on to say that the countries are desperately trying to make a deal. Mocking the leaders, he quoted them as saying, "Please, please sir make a deal. I'll do anything. I'll do anything, sir.”

Trump made the remarks while addressing a fundraising gala for House Republicans on Tuesday, April 8, night. He also slammed Republicans who suggest the Congress should take over negotiations. "Let me tell you, you don't negotiate like I negotiate," Trump said.

Donald Trump to announce major tariffs on the pharma sector soon

Trump made the remarks shortly after the White House announced that the US tariffs on Chinese imports will rise to 104% from Wednesday, April 9. A White House official told CNBC that the tariff would proceed as planned shortly after the president threatened a 50% increase unless Beijing dropped its 34% retaliatory duties on American goods by Tuesday. Trump had also stressed that China faced a firm noon deadline by which it can reverse its tariffs.

At the fundraising gala, Trump also said he would be announcing major tariffs on the pharma sector. "Tariffs on pharma will be there because we don’t make our own pharma drugs, they are made in another countries. Same packet in the US is price, sometime is price 10-times more. We are going to tariff pharma in such a way that cos will come rushing to us very soon. The advantage we have is, we are very big market. Very shortly, will announce major tariff on pharma and when these cos hear that, they will leave China and other countries because most of their products are sold here. And, they will be opening their plants here," the president said.