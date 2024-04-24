Pokemon GO Rediscover Kanto: Event bonuses, featured attacks, field and special research tasks

Pokemon GO has launched a new exciting event centred on biomes and classic characters. The “Rediscover Kanto” special quest follows Niantic's latest update. In the limited-time event, players take a trip down memory lane as first-generation Pokemon spring out in the wild. Here's all you need to know about the event: Pokemon GO has unveiled a special event, Rediscover Kanto(Pokemon GO/ Niantic)

When does the Rediscover Kanto event end?

The event, which went live on Monday, April 22, at 10 am PDT, will run through Thursday, May 9, at 8 pm PDT. During this period, players can benefit from special bonuses and wild encounters, which include the Shiny versions of Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle.

What is Rediscover Kanto about?

According to a statement by Pokemon GO, the description for Rediscover Kanto reads, “Feel more immersed in the world of Pokémon GO than ever before with a whole new look! Check out these refreshed visuals by exploring biomes, environments where you can find certain Pokémon!”

“Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region will appear in specific biomes, although they have been known to appear outside of these biomes during certain Pokémon GO Seasons or special events. Work with other Trainers to find as many biome types as you can!!” the statement adds.

What's included in the Rediscover Kanto event?

Event Bonuses for Rediscover Kanto include-

Increased XP for a seven-day PokéStop spin streak. Increased XP for a seven-day Pokémon catch streak. Friendship levels will increase faster than normal through opening Gifts, trading Pokémon, or battling together in raids, Gyms, or Trainer Battles! Increased chance to encounter Shiny Bulbasaur, Shiny Charmander, and Shiny Squirtle in their respective biomes!

Are there any featured attacks?

Per the official statement, there are special featured attacks for Venasaur, Charizard, and Blastoise.

Evolve Ivysaur (Bulbasaur’s Evolution) to get a Venusaur that knows the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant. Evolve Charmeleon (Charmander’s Evolution) to get a Charizard that knows the Charged Attack Blast Burn. Evolve Wartortle (Squirtle’s Evolution) to get a Blastoise that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.

Field & Special Research task rewards:

Upon completion of event-themed Field Research tasks, players will receive Mega Energy for Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise. Starting with the Rediscover Kanto event, all Trainers will have access to free Special Research. Completing the Special Research tasks will earn Trainers a variety of rewards, including items, XP, Stardust, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon. It is important to note that Special Research tasks do not expire, allowing players to complete them at their own pace.