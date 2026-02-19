Polygraph in Nancy Guthrie case? Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos promises ‘update’ as report of test sparks buzz

Polygraph tests are being conducted at the Pima County Sheriff's Office today, as per Fox News. This comes amid an ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has faced criticism over his handling of the Nancy Guthrie investigation. (REUTERS)

Naturally, reports of the test sparked buzz whether it was linked to the Guthrie investigation.

“It’s unclear who is being tested or whether the activity is connected to the suspected abduction of Nancy Guthrie at this time,” Michael Ruiz of Fox News wrote on X. The news of the test comes days after Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld had called for the entire Guthrie family to undergo polygraph tests. In the time since then, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos cleared the family name, saying they were not suspects. This came after weeks of online speculation surrounding son-in-law Tommaso Cioni and wife, Annie Guthrie.

However, the news of the polygraph test has sparked backlash against Nanos with many questioning his methods. “Why / How did Sheriff Nanos clear the family but just now are doing polygraph tests?! The back & fourth is ridiculous. Make it make sense!,” a person wrote. Another claimed “polygraph tests are reportedly being conducted today at the Pima County Sheriff’s Office in connection to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.”

Meanwhile, Fox News said that while authorities did not confirm if the polygraph test was linked to the Guthrie case, they promised that an ‘update’ was ‘coming soon’.