Pope Francis’ funeral: When and how to watch the Vatican leader's final farewell

Thousands of mourners will take part in paying their respects to Pope Francis before his burial in St. Peter’s Basilica. The coffin of Pope Francis is carried at the end of his funeral in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)(AP)

Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday, April 26, is attracting millions of people around the globe who wish to commemorate the Vatican leader.

Pope Francis will be honoured by people at his funeral Mass in St. Peter’s Square, right opposite St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.

ALSO READ| Pope Francis' funeral seating chart revealed: Trump, Biden could share awkward moment in Rome

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the Dean of the College of Cardinals, will lead Saturday's Mass. After the service a traditional nine day mourning period, novemdiales, will commence.

Interestingly, Pope Francis will not be entombed in one of the crypts of St. Peter’s Basilica. He instead will be buried in the Basilica of St. Mary Major.

When does Pope Francis’ funeral start?

The funeral is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. local time in Vatican City, which is 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 26.

How to watch Pope Francis’ funeral?

NBC, CNN, ABC, and CBS will broadcast the funeral live.

Services like DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV will also carry live coverage of the ceremony.

Those who would watch online will be able to stream the funeral live on The New York Times website, Disney+, Hulu, Peacock and the Vatican News YouTube channel.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, aka Pope Francis, died on Easter Monday at the age of 88.. The Vatican confirmed that a stroke led to a coma and irreversible heart failure.

ALSO READ| No, Vatican did not snub Trump: US President, Melania get ‘front-row’ seats at Pope Francis's funeral

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.” He added, “He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and the marginalized,” Cardinal Kevin Farrell shared on Monday.