Potomac TRACON evacuation: FAA issues ground stops to DC area airports; what is ATC Zero
The FAA implemented emergency ground stops at several Washington, D.C. area airports after the Potomac TRACON was evacuated and declared ATC Zero.
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued emergency ground stops for multiple airports in the Washington, D.C. region after the Potomac TRACON was evacuated and declared “ATC Zero,” Pete Muntean of CNN reported.
ATC Zero is an aviation term used when an air traffic control facility is unable to provide services due to staffing shortages, emergencies, or evacuations.
In such situations, all inbound and outbound air traffic is halted or severely restricted. This is when nearby facilities may attempt to take over limited operations where possible. Ground stops are in place for flights to Reagan National, Dulles, BWI, Charlottesville and Richmond airports.
(This is a developing story)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More