Potomac TRACON evacuation: FAA issues ground stops to DC area airports; what is ATC Zero

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued emergency ground stops for multiple airports in the Washington, D.C. region after the Potomac TRACON was evacuated and declared “ATC Zero,” Pete Muntean of CNN reported. The FAA implemented emergency ground stops at several Washington, D.C. area airports after the Potomac TRACON was evacuated and declared ATC Zero. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

ATC Zero is an aviation term used when an air traffic control facility is unable to provide services due to staffing shortages, emergencies, or evacuations.

In such situations, all inbound and outbound air traffic is halted or severely restricted. This is when nearby facilities may attempt to take over limited operations where possible. Ground stops are in place for flights to Reagan National, Dulles, BWI, Charlottesville and Richmond airports.

(This is a developing story)