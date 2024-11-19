Pregnant mom of 4 mysteriously disappears in Indiana, desperate search underway

Family and friends of a woman who went missing in Indiana in October are desperately trying to bring her back. 25-year-old Emma Baum, a pregnant mother of four, was last seen at her boyfriend’s house in Gary, Indana, on October 10, her family said. Pregnant mom of 4 Emma Baum mysteriously disappears in Indiana (Missing People In America/Facebook)

“We are looking for my sister. She was 1 centimeter dilated on October 4. She has been missing since October 10,” Baum’s sister, Abigale Smith, said at a press conference on Friday, November 15, New York Post reported.“At this point, we have done everything we can, and now we ask the public to please help us.”

Jamie Baum, Emma’s mother, suspects her daughter’s boyfriend and believes he is somehow involved in her disappearance. “I would like my daughter home. We miss her. Her babies need her. Her family needs her,” she said.

Gary police Commander Jack Hamady revealed that Emma’s boyfriend has been taken into custody in connection to an unrelated case, for a failure-to-appear warrant. A missing persons report for Emma was filed only on October 28, 18 days after she was last seen.

‘There is nothing that you have done to make any of us stop loving you’

Police have been searching three primary locations, and are scouring old video footage in the areas where Emma was last spotted. The missing mom is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 136 pounds. She is naturally a brunette, but often wears wigs and different hair pieces.

“We love you, Emma. And if you can hear us, there is nothing that you have done to make any of us stop loving you. We trust that somebody knows something and we want her home,” Smith said.

Emma's sister Hailey Baum said during a conference, according to CBS News, "I have stopped people in their cars. I have stopped people walking. I have talked to anybody I could. We're looking in abandoned houses.”

Anyone with information on Emma's disappearance has been urged to contact the Gary Police Department at (219) 881-1209.